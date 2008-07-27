Cut Coupons, Serve Pies, Lose Respect With Pizza Scissors

Does the act of cutting up a pizza vex you to no end? Do you find yourself with numerous nicks and cuts on your palms because you constantly use the wrong end of a pizza cutter to slice pies? Lucky for you, there's pizza scissors. The manufacturer claims the US$20 shears-and-spatula design won't damage plates or trays like a pizza wheel or knife would, but we think if that's the main reason you purchase one of these, you probably have bigger issues on your plate than a few dinged pieces of china. [SkyMall via Random Good Stuff]