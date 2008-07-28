Customs Could Search Your iPods For Pirated Music

When will these people get a clue? News.com.au is reporting that the next time you travel with your iPod, those friendly customs officials could pull you aside, slap on the latex and give your iPod a full-body cavity search for pirated music.

The push - which originates from the RIAA in the US - is global in scale, and the Australian government has openly admitted it is partaking in the discussions (although they haven't agreed to any aspect of the arrangement).

There's also a lot of confusion over exactly what will be considered as commercial levels of piracy.

If the government is foolish enough to vote this draconian ruling in, I think it would be a good time to join one of those floating communities in the Pacific... How the government can even be considering such a stupid proposition is beyond me.

[News.com.au]

