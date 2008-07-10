How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Custom Nervous System Jewellery is Carved to Your Algorithmic Designs

Designers Jessica Rosenkrantz and Jesse Louis-Rosenberg have come up with a mathematical way to design jewelry. Via their Nervous System site, you steer open source "Processing" algorithms to produce a pattern you like. This is then machined by water-jet, etched and even gold-plated for you into real jewellery. Currently they've got a particle algorithm dubbed Radiolaria (think: bubbles in glass) and a diffusion-limited one, Dendrite (think: coral) but will soon add a tree-like Algae one. The prices vary, of course, depending on what you want—the gold necklace in the image costs US$70. If you prefer, you can choose a pre-made pattern... but where's the fun in that? [Nervous System via PopSci]

nervousjewelry2nervousjewelry1nervousjewelry3nervousjewelry4nervousjewelry5

Trending Stories Right Now

horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles