These are the current software profits for Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony based on first-party game titles published under their banner. It's much like the hardware situation, with Nintendo up front with an uncountable amount of money, Microsoft somewhere in the middle with a deficit, and Sony pulling up the rear with billions in the red. So not only is Nintendo turning a profit from each Wii sale, it's also generating loads with their games as well. We hope Ninty's taking all this cash and coming up with a next-next-gen system with both unique motion-sensing gameplay AND good graphical capabilities—not to make Wii Sports P.E. Fun Times, but something good that we would want to play. [EDGE via Kotaku via Boing Boing Gadgets]
Current Profits For Game Publishing Puts Nintendo Up Front With Infinite Gold Cheat
