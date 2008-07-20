Cryptex Phone Concept Makes Calls a Puzzling Experience

Sometimes I pick up my phone and say to myself "Gee, this communication device just isn't cryptic enough. It's too user friendly and not enough like a puzzle out of the Da Vinci Code." Apparently designer Marc Schömann was listening in, because he's now created a baton style mobile that forces you to twist sections of it to make calls.

The phone has no display and no buttons, and uses haptic feedback—though it's not really clear for what. Line up the number you're trying to dial on twelve numbered sections and then twist the top until an LED turns green to make the call. Par for the course with its cryptic design, the phone is unnamed. I can't wait to show this to my buddies at the Secret Society of Utterly Useless Gadgets. [Yanko Design]