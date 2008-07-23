Cruise Ship In the Middle of Hong Kong Is Actually a Crazy Shopping Centre

This cruise ship is called the Whampoa and it is stranded in a gigantic pool in the middle of Hong Kong's largest private housing state: Whampoa Garden. However, this Love Boat is sailing to nowhere: it's just a huge shopping mall full of restaurants, shops, and a hotel, built to look like a cruise ship. Looking at it up close, it really looks like one, down to the metal finish. In Google Maps, you realise how huge this thing is:

And now, the obligatory 80s reference you were all waiting for:

Love, exciting and new

Come Aboard. We're expecting you.

Love, life's sweetest reward.

Let it flow, it floats back to you.

Love Boat soon will be making another run

The Love Boat promises something for everyone

Set a course for adventure,

Your mind on a new romance.

Love won't hurt anymore

It's an open smile on a friendly shore.

Yes LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE! It's LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE! (hey-ah!)

Love Boat soon will be making another run

The Love Boat promises something for everyone

Set a course for adventure,

Your mind on a new romance.

Love won't hurt anymore

It's an open smile on a friendly shore.

It's LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE! It's LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE! It's

LOOOOOOOOOOOVE!

It's the Love Boat-ah! It's the Love Boat-ah!

Come on, sing it. You know you want to. Sing it! [stuff4restaurants—thanks Lola]