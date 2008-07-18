Creative's Zen Krystal MP3 Materialises Out of Nowhere

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It kind of looks like a Zen Stone, and it is certainly a far cry from the Zen X-Fi, but this little MP3 player has been discovered hiding on Creative's Hong Kong site. Apparently, the 4GB Zen Krystal is designed to be a sports player with a pedometer that functions similarly to the Nike+ line. It also includes games like "Hurdle Race, Catch & Dodge and Dice Roll" as well as a Blue 0.7" OLED, FM radio, and 10 hours of playback. A price and a release date have not been made available. [Creative via anythingbutipod]

