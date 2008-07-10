Creative Zen X-Fi Gets Launch Timing, Price

We brought you some leaked info on Creative's upcoming PMP not long ago, and now it's official. The credit-card-sized player will come in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB versions, and the larger two will support 802.11 b/g wi-fi for wireless syncing of music, video and photos and an IM chat function. It's got a 2.5-inch, 320 × 240 pixel TFT screen and a SD/SDHC slot, for a max of 32GB of expansion. There's also an FM radio, some PDA functions, and a built-in speaker to support its alarm clock option. Sound quality is given special treatment with Creative's own "crystalizer" and "expand" options. Out in Japan at first mid-July for US$166, US$213, US$307 for the 8GB, 16GB and 32GB versions. [AV Watch]