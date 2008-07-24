Creative is clearly in some kind of rush to get new media players out into the world: first the X-Fi, then the Krystal and now the Mozaic. It's a pretty standard offering, with music and video playing function, a 1.8-inch screen, FM radio and voice recorder, but, like the Nokia Prism, it's the keypad that makes it a teeny bit different. It's a mosaic-themed one, which you may either think is a tasteful dash of creativity, or a daft way of confusing the controls. In black, silver and pink colours, it's in either 2, 4 or 8GB versions for US$99, US$129 and $unknown. [NothingbutCreative]
Creative Decks Out Zen Range with Patterned Mozaic PMP
