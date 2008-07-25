Crazy Fast Intel Bloomfield Processor Getting Early September Release

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Intel's first Nehalem-based processor, Bloomfield, was originally set to launch in December, but Digitimes says these little demons will actually come out in September, hitting shelves in early October. Why the excitement? Nehalem is a brand new microarchitecture, replacing the Core one we're all familiar with. (Penryn was a shrink of Core, to make it more energy efficient.) Anandtech has a nice preview of Nehalem. To give you a taste, even on a "partly crippled, very early" platform, Nehalem smoked Penryn by 20-50 percent, while using only 10 percent more power. Yeah. [Digitimes]

