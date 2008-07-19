Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 3D is a Mario Kart-like 3D racer with Crash Bandicoot at the wheel instead of the chubby Brooklyn plumber. You unlock new characters as you collect items, but the controls are pretty much standard for iPhone racing games. The one thing we noticed is that the default calibration is off, leading Crash to always veer left at the neutral point even when we started up the game with the phone on a desk. This means we needed to tilt the phone slightly to the right to go straight. For US$9.99, we expect better. [iTunes Link and iPhone App Review Marathon]