Crash Bandicoot Comes Racing to iPhone 2.0

It looks like the iPhone gaming scene is getting more solid by the day: Crash Bandicoot is the latest famous franchise that is going to appear at the app store in the form of Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart, a racing game that—looking at the demo video—looks smooth and quite impressive running in the iPhone classic.

• Stunning, console quality graphics

• Twelve beautifully crafted tracks

• The famous Crash Bandicoot cast of characters

• A host of weapons, items and power-ups

• Fully configurable controls

It's not Mario Kart, but it will do until Apple merges with Nintendo. [Polarbit — Thanks Virginie]

