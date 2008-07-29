Cosmovoide Bed is Luxurious, US$60,000 and Should be Mork and Mindy's

We spend around a third of our lives asleep... but that can't justify spending US$60,000 on a bed, can it? The makers of Cosmovoide think it can. Their luxury bed is shaped like an egg (to either give you Morkian dreams, or wrap you up in cozy cosmic harmony or some such nonsense), has hammock-like suspending springs, seven rainbow-coloured LEDs, a telephone, and a DVD/home theatre set-up including a TV at its foot. Most fascinating? Its twin "electric relaxation bed frames," which just get the mind boggling. That price is the base model, by the way: it's customisable, according to its crazy French manufacturers. [Born Rich]