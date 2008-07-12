Cornstarch + Water + Subwoofer = Amazing Physics Video

It's Friday, you've been swimming in a sea of iPhone news... so what's better to distract you than this amazing vid. It's a demonstration of the joys of non-Newtonian liquids (look 'em up: amazing things), showing exactly how they can confound your expectations. In this case it's a cornstarch fluid on a metal sheet on a subwoofer, behaving as if gravity is optional. Try it yourself: add cornstarch to water until it just gets to a "weird" state, and then play. Fun hey? Just don't make too much of a mess, particularly if you're at your desk (and why the heck have you got cornstarch handy there?) [Random Good Stuff]