You've probably seen the cool screen shots we've got all over Gizmodo today and wondered to yourself what tool we're using to make them. We're not using one, because the iPhone 2.0 software has a built-in screen capture shortcut. Hold the "home" button, then hit the "power/sleep" button, and presto, a capture of your screen is in your photos. This doesn't work in the 1.1.4 or earlier versions, so you'll need to upgrade, but chances are you already have.