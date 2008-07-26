Convicted Spammer Escapes Prison, Murders Family, Kills Himself

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Well, this is terrible. Edward Davidson, the "Spam King" who was sentenced to 21 months in jail and ordered to pay US$714,139 in restitution to the IRS for spamming and tax evasion, escaped from prison with the aid of his wife only to then turn a gun on her, his 3-year old daughter, a teenage girl and finally himself.

He and his family drove off from a minimum security prison (Driving out of prison? Yeah, that security sounds pretty minimal). He went for some cash and a change of clothes. Then things got ugly.

A teenage girl was shot in the neck and a baby was found unhurt in a car seat inside the vehicle where the three bodies were found, Arapahoe County undersheriff Mark Campbell said. The relationship between the girl, baby and the escaped convict wasn't immediately clear.

The bodies of "Spam King" Edward "Eddie" Davidson, his wife, and 3-year-old daughter were found in an SUV parked in a farmhouse driveway in a rural part of Bennett, about 25 miles east of Denver. Authorities said Davidson was the apparent gunman.

At least he left the baby alone. But really, stories don't get much worse than this. As if you needed a reason to hate spammers any more. [MSNBC via Geekologie]

