Giz has learned from a solid source that the upcoming BlackBerry is definitely being called the "Storm" and not the "Thunder" as previously reported—proving that BGR had it all wrong all along. BGR was also incorrect in stating that the release would be delayed. In fact, our source claims that "It's on track and it rocks." So, it seems that in the midst of all of this iPhone news, BlackBerry fans have something to get excited about as well.Thanks, Tipster X!