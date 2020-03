We gave the Nahamer T450 toaster concept design a big thumbs-up for its simplicity... but it turns out that there's actually a real toast-dropping versus toast-popping machine. The Trapdoor Toaster does exactly what it sounds like it does. It's a 1400W device, with auto-adjusting guide racks so it can do toast, bagels or pop-tart-style food. You simply slide in your food, and when it's done it slips out the bottom, and elegantly onto your plate. Out now for US$79.95. [Hammacher Schlemmer]