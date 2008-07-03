Concept Jewellery Celebrates Birth With Plasticised Human Milk

Did you know that science has made it possible to turn milk into a plastic by solidifying the casein it contains? Well, you do now. But I bet you'd never think of using the technique to turn human breast milk into a "jewel" of sorts, and then use that to make a necklace. But that's exactly what French design team Duende are suggesting. Titled "Perle de Lait" their jewelry range is part of a bigger upcoming art exhibit that celebrates birth and explores "sharing of food between mother and child." It's a pretty amazing idea, though I'm not sure I know many people who'd wear it. Also to be exhibited is a set of "placenta coffins." Weird. There's a detailed preview over at Dezeen if you've got the nerve. [Dezeen]