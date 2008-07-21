Is the end of the venerable computer mouse at hand? Analyst firm Gartner seems to think so, and says its case is bolstered by the meteoric rise of technologies found in, and made popular by, Nintendo's Wii controller and the Apple iPhone. Piling on is the slowly maturing field of facial recognition technology, which companies like Panasonic are now testing in the home electronics field. It's a combination that does not bode well for the mouse, said Gartner analyst Steven Prentice, which saw its beginnings at the hands of Douglas Engelbart at the Stanford Research Institute in 1963. One caveat worth noting in all this peripheral doom-and-gloom is that the keyboard is here to stay. PC FPS fans can rejoice at their convenience. [PC Authority]
Computer Mouse R.I.P. In Five Years, Experts Say
Trending Stories Right Now
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi
A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.