OK, it's a bit dramatic for us to say "coming never," but we shouldn't expect Wiis in multiple snazzy colours (you know, the ones promised by Nintendo when the Wii was announced) or a redesigned DS (it could be RAZR-thin!) anytime soon. Instead, it sounds like Nintendo is more focused on getting each device "into the hands of more people." In layman's terms, that means "making more money selling the crap that you already won't stop buying anyway." [IGN via Maxconsole]