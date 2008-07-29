Colour-Coded Cutting Boards Save You From Fishy Meat

Being an amateur chef with kitchen obsessive compulsive disorder, I'm glad that someone thought of these colour-coded Index Chopping Boards, which are not only purty but smart and extremely useful. The polypropylene, dishwasher-safe boards are designed to be easily stored, like folders. They are also easy to pick up, with icons for each food group: fish, meat, vegetables and... medusas? I can't make out the fourth icon from the photo, but whatever, for US$79 I'm getting one. [Sharesale via Random Good Stuff]