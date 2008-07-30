Classic Nickelodeon Creeps into iTunes

True story: we weren't going to post that iTunes was to start selling classic Nickelodeon shows. And then a discussion started—a lively discussion in which we listed our fond memories of You Can't Do That On Television, Hey Dude, Salute Your Shorts and Clarissa Explains it all. Eventually, Adam posted a picture of Alex Mack (age 10 or so) into our chatroom and made us all feel a little weird...especially when Benny countered it with a shot of Clarissa who Jason authoritatively affirmed "was hotter."

But what I'm trying to say here is that even though all of our favourite Nick shows aren't on iTunes yet, quite a few of them are—episodes that were never available before on DVD. Here's the full list, with more on the way, hopefully:

•Aaahhh Real Monsters-Season 1 (13 Episodes): Aaahhh Real Monsters focuses on three barely competent, adolescent monsters trying their best to learn the ropes of monsterhood.

•The Amanda Show-Best of, Vol. 1 (Five Episodes): Starring Amanda Bynes, this show features comedy sketches as well as short animated segments, TV commercial parodies and short films.

•Angry Beavers-Best of, Vol. 1 (Seven Episodes): Daggett and Norbert are beaver brothers adapting to life on their own and perpetually torn between their sibling rivalry and undying love for each other.

•As Told by Ginger-Season 1 (13 Episodes): As Told by Ginger focuses on 12-year-old Ginger Foutley's experiences in Junior High School as she tiptoes between two worlds: the cool and the uncool.

•Clarissa Explains It All-Best of (Seven Episodes): This series examines life as seen through Clarissa Darling's (Melissa Joan Hart) eyes. Clarissa is an imaginative and very contemporary teenager who makes no bones about detailing her likes, dislikes and fantasies.

•Doug-Season 1 (13 Episodes): Doug deals with the life and imagination of 11-year-old Doug Funnie, his dog Porkchop, and good friends Skeeter Valentine and Patti Mayonnaise, and Doug's reaction to various situations in his life.

•Hey Arnold-Season 1 (13 Episodes): Hey Arnold stars Arnold as a city kid with problems like any other 4th grader, except Arnold's got a unique way of solving them.

•Hey Dude-Season 1 (13 Episodes): Hey Dude follows the lives of the Bar None Dude Ranch owner, his son, and five teenage employees and the predicaments the teens get themselves into while on the ranch.

•Rocket Power-Best of, Vol. 1 (Seven Episodes): Rocket Power is the story of four friends- Otto Rocket, and his sister Reggie, and their pals Twister and Sam-who are addicted to action and extreme sports.

•Rocko's Modern Life-Best of, Vol. 1 (Six Episodes): The animated series chronicles the hilarious antics of Rocko, a wallaby on his own in the United States for the first time, and his beloved brain-dead dog, Sparky.

•Rugrats-Best of, Vol. 1 (Seven Episodes): Rugrats stars Tommy, the one-year-old hero; his best friend Chuckie; his baby brother Dil; the twins from next door, Phil and Lil; and Tommy's bratty cousin Angelica. As the pals wobble through life, we see the world from a baby's point-of-view.

•Wild Thornberrys-Best of, Vol. 1 (Seven Episodes): Wild Thornberrys follows the adventures of girl hero—Eliza Thornberry, a courageous 12-year-old who can talk to animals-and her quirky family who travel the world in search of exotic, endangered animals to star in their nature documentaries.