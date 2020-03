This crazy video is the test of some new video software that had a clip "digitally manipulated by fragmenting it into horizontal lines and then combining lines from different frames in the display. The result is a distortion of the figures caused by their motion in time, or, as Brazilian researcher Arlindo Machado calls it: chronotopic anamorphosis." My money is on this becoming a plugin on the next generation of Photo Booth, because it's certifiably badass. [Vimeo via Kottke]