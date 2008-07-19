China Anti-Terrorist Plan Includes Flamethrowers, Segways, Chuck Norris Clones

Great Wall 5 is the codename for China's Summer Olympics anti-terrorist operations. They say they will use "police forces, the People's Armed Police, the People's Liberation Army and the health, environmental protection, meteorology and transportation departments," but I can also see flamethrowers, SWATs on Segways, anti-aircraft missiles, emergency response teams with sawing machines, and thousands of cloned Chuck Norris.

Yes, cloned Chuck Norris. Quite frankly, more than antiterrorists, they seem to be training to beat the pants out of a whole lot of demonstrators. [Boston Globe]