CherryPal PC Offers Subscription-free Cloud Computing That Runs Off Two Watts of Power

CherryPal's cloud-based computer is unique because it offers the technology without subscription costs, and only draws two watts of power. The machine has no moving parts, and uses hardware encrpytion to provide a secure link to the cloud (which is run by Amazon).
To offset the costs of the cloud server, short ads are inserted whenever you open a program, but appear at no other time, to remain relatively unobtrusive. Though the device only has a 400 MHz Freescale MPC5121e mobileGT processor and 256 MB RAM, its user experience factor doesn't drop off because most of the work is done in the cloud. In fact, you are hardly exposed to the Linux-based OS because nearly everything is run from a modified version of Firefox.
CherryPal PC also has a 4 GB NAND Flash storage, 802.11g wi-fi, two USB 2.0 ports, 10/100 ethernet, VGA out, and headphone out. It has a footprint of roughly 6 inches by 4 inches and is about an inch tall. It also comes out of the box with programs like iTunes, Open Office, custom media player and IM client, with more programs to appear. Each computer's has a cloud storage limit of 50 GB, which is likely to be expanded.
Max Seybold, the CherryPal Founder and CEO, said the hardware is nearly indestructable, and claims you could play tennis with the box and it would still work fine. He sees the CherryPal as a computer for developing nations, schools and/or teenagers who only need a computer to write a paper, listen to music, or browse the internet.
The CherryPal is available now and will start shipping at the end of the July for US$249.
CherryPal Announces World's First Two-watt, $249 Personal Computer
Ultra-green PC has no moving parts; 80 percent few components
The CherryPal Hardware Specs:
Freescale's MPC5121e mobileGT processor, 800 MIPS (400 MHz) of processing
256MB of DDR2 DRAM
4GB NAND Flash-based solid state drive
WiFi 802.11b/g Wi-Fi
Two USB 2.0 ports
One 10/100 Ethernet with RJ-45 jack
One VGA DB-15 display out jack
Headphone stereo audio out 3.5mm jack
9vDC 2.5mm10 watt AC-DC adaptor power supply
10.5 ounces
1.3" high, 5.8" x 4.2" wide
CherryPal's Business Model
CherryPal is rolling out a robust "Brand Angels" program that uses advocates and users as its sales force. Brand Angels will communicate their honest experiences with the CherryPal product in exchange for a free CherryPal desktop. Brand Angels receive a small commission for each system sold; buyers also receive a small discount when they purchase their CherryPal from a Brand Angel.
CherryPal's revenue model is based on advertising, which will be rolled out later this year. However CherryPal's technology does not allow anyone to view any information about its customers.
