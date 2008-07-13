Certus Turntable Makes You Choose Between Listening to Records or Feeding Your Family

Got a lot of money to spend and a fetish for obsolete technology? The Certus Turntable by Teres Audio will play whatever records you still own for the hefty price of between US$13,900 and US$25,500. For the annual wage of a migrant farmer, you get a "magnetic damped multi-phase synchronous drive system to directly drive a massive, heavily damped brass and hardwood platter"—supposedly some kind of technology that makes music sound amazing. Right. Call me a plebeian, but I think I'll stick with some lossless audio format and my iPod, thanks. [Born Rich]