Caterpillar Watch Crawls 'Round Your Wrist to Tell Time

With timepieces embedded into every electronic gizmo nowadays, the humble wristwatch is on its way out, you might think. That's until you see this bizarrely cool prototype watch from designer Nicolas Lehotzky. Driven by a caterpillar-tread-alike drive, it turns the time-telling process inside out, from a virtual display into a sedate physical crawl around your wrist once every 12 hours. Brilliant! Forget the fact it looks slightly uncomfy... it's such a neat design I'd practically chop my arm off to own one, though that'd then complicate wearing it. [Gizmag]