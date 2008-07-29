Casio G'zOne Boulder Mil-Spec Mobile Phone Crammed with GPS, Compass, Lantern and More

Casio's G'zOne rugged-arse mobile phone has been updated yet again, and this time it's called the Boulder. The Mil-Spec clamshell got GPS, a 1.3MP camera, an LED lantern, microSD support and a digital compass in its shock-, dust- and water-resistant frame. The Boulder is out now in black or orange for US$130 after 2-year Verizon Wireless contract and US$50 mail-in rebate, full press release down below. [Verizon]

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - The company with the nation's most reliable wireless network today introduced the G'zOne Boulder™ - the newest Push to Talk phone that is exclusively available through Verizon Wireless. This rough and tough phone is built to military specifications to withstand shock, water and dust environments. The G'zOne Boulder provides customers with access to Verizon Wireless' Push to Talk service that uses the company's Evolution-Data Optimised (EV-DO) Revision A (Rev. A) network to ensure customers can get their jobs done quickly and efficiently. Packaged in two smart-looking finishes - black and silver or orange - the G'zOne Boulder is now available online at www.verizonwireless.com and through business sales channels. The phone will be available in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores in mid-August.

Leveraging EV-DO Rev. A technology, Push to Talk from Verizon Wireless provides customers with fast two-way communication - all with the assurance of a reliable network so customers can instantly connect to colleagues and friends. Additionally, the G'zOne Boulder supports a number of productivity tools and entertainment services from Verizon Wireless including VZ NavigatorSM, Field Force Manager, V CAST Music with Rhapsody and V CAST Video.

The G'zOne Boulder comes with the following features and capabilities:

* Rugged design that meets military specifications - 810F standards for water, shock and dust resistance; immersion; vibration, salt fog; humidity; solar radiation; altitude; and low and high temperature storage

* Flashlight

* Electronic compass

* VZ Navigator-capable - audible maps, turn-by-turn directions and location information to more than 14 million points of interest that customers can share with others

* Field Force Manager-capable - a resource management tool that provides businesses with the ability to locate, monitor and communicate with their mobile field workers

* 1.3 megapixel camera to conveniently capture an afternoon hike or a night on the town

* V CAST Music with Rhapsody-capable - download music directly to the phone from a library of more than 5 million songs and get the master copy of the song on a PC free of digital rights management software that restricts how and where music can be played. Customers can also sync favourite tracks, albums and playlists from a PC.

* Music player for .mp3, .wma, unprotected .aac and unprotected .aac+ formats

* Create and manage playlists and sync music from a PC to the G'zOne Boulder

* Carry music on an optional microSD™ card up to 8 GB (microSD card sold separately)

* Supports the following Bluetooth® profiles - headset, hands-free (car kits), dial-up networking, advanced audio distribution profile (stereo), audio/visual remote control profile, object push profile for vCard, object exchange profiles for phonebook access profiles, generic audio/video distribution profile, audio/visual distribution protocol, and audio/visual control transport protocol

* Advanced speech recognition with dedicated voice dial key

* Alarm clock, calculator, calendar, stop watch, countdown, timer, world clock, electronic compass

* Voice commands

* Speakerphone with dedicated speakerphone key

* Bilingual interface - English and Spanish language

* Phonebook with up to 500 entries with multiple contacts

* TTY compatible

* Hearing aid compatibility = M4/T4

* Display:

o Main: 2.0" 240 x 320 TFT display with up to 65K colors

o External: 1.2" 96 x 96 Mono STN display

* Dimensions: 3.9" x 2.0" x 0.9"

* Weight: 4.9 ounces

* SAR:

o Head: 1.04 W/kg

o Body: 0.489 W/kg

* Usage time: up to 214 minutes or

* Standby time: up to 63 hours

The G'zOne Boulder is available for $129.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate and a new two-year customer agreement. Corporate discount pricing is available. In addition, customers may choose to purchase the G'zOne Boulder without a camera in silver and black, available today through business sales channels and through the company's online store.

Verizon Wireless customers can add Unlimited Push to Talk to their G'zOne Boulder for $5 per month, per line to any Nationwide voice plan.

For more information about Verizon Wireless products and services, visit a Verizon Wireless Communications Store, call 1-800-2 JOIN IN or go to www.verizonwireless.com. Business customers should call 1-800-VZW-4BIZ or contact their Verizon Wireless Business Sales Representative.