Cargo Scooter Concept is Moped With a Hole

"Oh!" you may say, thinking the Cargo scooter/moped concept by designer Elliot Ortiz is craziness exemplified. But listen: mopeds are a good solution in many places across the world, taking up less road space than cars and being cheap to run. One thing they lack is load-bearing abilities, and that's what Elliot's design is supposed to fix. Taking a few design cues from the classic Vespa, it's got that huge hole in the chassis which allows you to sling narrow loads inside. There's even a DHL scooter concept in the gallery. I can't help but wonder about stability of the thing, but it's a neat bit of lateral thinking. Should it remain a concept? What do you think, guys? [Tuvie via Techeblog]