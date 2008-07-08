Canon Entry-Level EOS Rebel XS DSLR Priced and Dated for US

Canon's entry-level EOS Rebel XS (1000D) just got more official stateside, with a price and release date: US$699.99 for the kit, with the same f/3.5-5.6 18-55mm image-stabilizing lens as the XSi, and it ships next month. Note that Canon has dropped the "Digital" part of the name, since it's sort of redundant. To see how it stacks up against the XTi and XSi, check out our easy comparison chart here, or hit the press release below.

CANON'S NEW EOS REBEL XS CAMERA LOOKS TO INSPIRE A NEW GENERATION OF DIGITAL SLR PHOTOGRAPHERS

Photographers Looking for the Next Step Up From Their Point-and-Shoot Camera Will Enjoy the

High-End Features and Fun-to-Use SLR Technology of Canon's Newest Rebel Camera

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 8, 2008 - Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, today announced the introduction of the EOS Rebel XS, a new entry-level digital camera that affordably puts Canon SLR technology such as an Optical Imaged Stabilized lens and easy-to-use professional features into the hands of emerging photographers. Consumers looking to take their photography a step further and begin shooting with an SLR will find the transition easier than ever with Canon's new Rebel XS digital SLR camera. From the parent photographing a little league game, to the tourist shooting a wondrous new city, the Canon Rebel XS camera makes photography easy for everyone. Canon has also introduced the latest model in the EX series of Speedlite flashes: the Canon Speedlite 430EX II.

Ideal for a wide range of photographers from first-time digital SLR users to veteran photo enthusiasts, the new Canon EOS Rebel XS camera was designed to embody what customers have come to expect from the EOS Rebel series — a fast, non-intimidating, lightweight, easy-to-use camera that produces excellent images and starts emerging photographers off on the right foot. Immediately, photographers will take notice of the camera's Optical Image Stabilized kit lens for crisp focus, compensating for camera shake from unsteady hands or a moving vehicle. The new Rebel model also incorporates Canon's DIGIC III image processor, 10.1 megapixel CMOS sensor, Live View, Auto Lighting Optimizer, 7-point wide-area autofocus (AF) sensor and 3.0 frames per second continuous JPEG burst rate where the number of consecutive shots in a burst is only limited by the capacity of the flash memory card in the camera[i] .

"We are proud to introduce the new EOS Rebel XS camera at a very exciting time in digital imaging. As consumers have fully embraced digital photography, with many consumers purchasing their second or third digital camera models, we see the Rebel XS as the bridge to help photographers cross over from the world of point-and-shoot cameras to digital SLR technology," said Yuichi Ishizuka, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Imaging Group, Canon U.S.A.

A first in Canon's EOS line-up, the Rebel XS camera's continuous JPEG burst rate allows users to continuously shoot a scene until the memory card is at capacity. This will be particularly helpful for new photographers looking to capture that perfect image of a moving subject.

The Live View function allows users to frame and shoot images in real time via the camera's 2.5 inch LCD screen, a great feature for users accustomed to framing shots via LCD monitors on point-and-shoot digital cameras. The Camera's Auto Lighting Optimizer detects dark areas of an image and automatically adjusts brightness and contrast to ensure optimal image results. The Canon Rebel XS allows greater ease of use through large control buttons and easy-to-see operating panel indications such as ISO settings visible through the viewfinder and Canon Speedlite controls through the camera LCD menu.

The Rebel XS incorporates an APS-C size (22.2 x 14.8 mm) CMOS sensor with 10.1 million pixel images and Canon's exclusive high-performance DIGIC III image processor to help deliver high levels of imaging performance and responsiveness. It also has Canon's exclusive EOS Integrated Cleaning System, which features both hardware and software-based dust removal technology. Additionally, weighing less than 1 lb./450 grams, this camera is the lightest body in the EOS digital series camera lineup.

The EOS Rebel XS camera is compatible with Canon's extensive lineup of more than 60 EF and EF-S lenses, including the Image Stabilizer-equipped EF-S18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS, which is included in the camera's standard zoom lens kit package. The Canon Rebel XS will be available in black or silver coloured body variations.

Canon Speedlite 430EX II

The new Canon Speedlite 430EX II, which succeeds the 430EX, realises an approximately 20 percent reduction in recycling time compared with its predecessor. Like the 580EX II, the 430EX II allows users to control flash functions and input settings using the camera's LCD monitor[ii] , and also offers a quick-lock attachment system and a metal mounting foot for improved contact reliability and durability. The new Canon Speedlite 430EX II will carry an estimated retail price of $329.99.

In the Box

Expected to ship in August 2008 the Canon Rebel XS camera is available in a zoom lens kit version, which includes the EF-S18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS zoom lens, a rechargeable battery pack and charger, USB and video cables, a neckstrap, an EOS Solutions Disk CD, and a 1-year Canon U.S.A., Inc. limited warranty. The new camera's estimated retail price is $699.99.

Though standard in the EOS Rebel XS kit, the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS lens is also available as a stand-alone purchase and carries an estimated retail price of $199.99.