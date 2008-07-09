How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Can a USB Socket Power a Popcorn Maker?

Some guys over at Metacafe have posted this video of possibly the best USB gizmo ever. It's a DIY desktop USB popcorn maker. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? It uses a minimum of parts, and "high intensity heater lights" driven only by the power from your PC. I was sceptical at first (and still am) but the electronics kind of make sense, and the video is convincing. If you're a bored cubicle-monkey and fancy trying it out for yourself, the video shows you how... and you could then cheer up those work days with a snack of DIY popcorn. What's your take, guys? Real or not? [Metacafe via Crunchgear]

Trending Stories Right Now

horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles