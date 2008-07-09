Can a USB Socket Power a Popcorn Maker?

Some guys over at Metacafe have posted this video of possibly the best USB gizmo ever. It's a DIY desktop USB popcorn maker. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? It uses a minimum of parts, and "high intensity heater lights" driven only by the power from your PC. I was sceptical at first (and still am) but the electronics kind of make sense, and the video is convincing. If you're a bored cubicle-monkey and fancy trying it out for yourself, the video shows you how... and you could then cheer up those work days with a snack of DIY popcorn. What's your take, guys? Real or not? [Metacafe via Crunchgear]