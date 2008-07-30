California Earthquake: Don't Make Phone Calls, Use Text or IM Instead

You might've noticed that the ground got a little rumbly California. You also might've noticed that the phone lines are basically blowing up. AT&T is officially recommending to only "make emergency or urgent calls" and use text messaging instead, to keep lines open for emergency personnel. Facebook and Twitter are other options (if you're one of those people), or reader Paul used his phone's IM client to talk to people. If you've got other non-phone suggestions, drop 'em in the comments, though stuff should be normal soon. [AP]