Business Schools Getting Serious About GMAT Fraud With Palm Scans

Apparently, proxy test taking is a big enough problem that the nation's top business schools will soon require that students undergo a palm vein scan before taking their GMATs. Like a fingerprint, the system of veins running through the hand is unique to every individual, and supporters claim that using vein scanning is not only superior to the current digital fingerprint method, but it also does not come with the same stigma.

Personally, I don't think that standardised tests are really worth a damn when it comes to admissions, so all of the fuss surrounding it seems pretty silly to me. At most, it should be weighted on the very tail end of a student's accomplishments. Still, if dropping US$250 on the GMATs is in your future, palm-vein scanning will begin next month in Korea and India, with US centres starting around the fall. A world-wide rollout is expected by May. [WSJ]

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

