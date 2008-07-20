Build Your Own Electric Motorcycle for US$3000

For DIYers with a lot more technical know-how than cash, an Instructables user has put up a really interesting tutorial on building an electric motorcycle using just US$3000. The vehicle has a 110kph top speed, but can only go about 16km before it needs to be recharged. It's great for a quick trip to the store, if you don't make any unexpected stops along the way. With gas prices being what they are, you should probably try to make it so everything you would normally need to get to is less than 16km away anyhow. [Instructables via Uberreview]