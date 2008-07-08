Bubblewrap Calendar Lets You Pop Your Life Away, One Day at a Time

I haven't met a single soul who doesn't like popping bubblewrap, and now there's BubbleCalendar, a full printed calendar that uses the bigger, more satisfying bubbles. And that might all be very neat and stress-relieving... but I have misgivings. Doesn't the expiry of another day of your life, disappearing into the past with a little *phut* of plastic-wrapped gas sound rather sad? Available now with a paper backing for US$29.95, and heavy-duty plastic backing for US$49.95. [BubbleCalendar via Coolhunting]