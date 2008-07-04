Bryant Uses DeLorean to Sell Nike McFlys, Tries Going Back in Time to Save NBA Final

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As you already know, today was the launch of the limited-edition Marty McFly-inspired Nike Hyperdunk sneakers. 350 pairs were sold almost instantly (some are now for sale in eBay for as much as $2,000), a hundred of them at the UNDFTD shop in Santa Monica, where L.A. Lakers' megastar Kobe Bryant arrived in a DeLorean time machine to be greeted by hundred of fans, some of them camping outside for more than 24 hours. Seriously, I'm a Back to the Future fan too, but what kind of obsessed fanboy can wait for more than 24 hours for a stupid piece of merchandise? Ah... hrmmm. OK, nevermind. [Hyperbeast]

