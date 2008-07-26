British Artist Paints Using RC Cars As His Brushes

And you thought Etch-a-Sketch was tough. Ian Cook made this portrait of a Chevy Camaro by soaking the wheels of remote controlled cars in paint and then painstakingly driving them around on his canvas. He also uses full-size tires to fill in large blocks of colour, but still, the results are pretty amazing—if you've ever tried to ambush your unsuspecting cat with an RC you know how tricky precision manoeuvring can be. He's currently camped out at the London Motor Show doing portraits of cars (meta!). The work is especially admirable when you see it coming together in this video, stroke by radio-controlled stroke.

SEE A SPLASH OF 'POPBANG' COLOUR ON THE CHEVROLET MOTOR SHOW STAND!

- Unique Chevrolet Camaro painting wows crowds at British International Motor Show

- Paintings created with remote control cars

- Live demonstration on Sunday August 3

Visitors to the British International Motor Show will be able to check out unique renderings of a pair of very special cars on the Chevrolet stand.

The paintings, of the Camaro Convertible and Beat concept cars - both of which are the stars of the Chevrolet stand, are the work of 25-year old artist Ian Cook from Solihull, West Midlands. But instead of creating the images with a simple paintbrush, Ian used a somewhat unique method of artistry.

The images were created using remote control cars driven through acrylic paints, with further detail added by using old car tyres. As well as cars, Ian has also painted some famous figures from the world of motoring using the same method, including Lord Montagu of Beaulieu and F1 ace Lewis Hamilton.

"I wanted to be an artist from a young age and decided that to be successful I needed something completely unique," said Ian. "I've always been mad about anything with wheels and I figured that using cars to paint cars would capture peoples' imaginations, so I experimented at home by driving some remote control models through paint."

Ian, who calls his art Popbang Colour, used a host of replica GM cars to create the Camaro, including three models of the Camaro Concept itself, live on the show's opening day. He also created an image of the Beat minicar concept, both of which will be on display in the Chevrolet Drivers' Lounge for the duration of the show.

But those who want to see Ian create a masterpiece in person should pop along to the Motor Show, at London's Excel exhibition centre, Docklands, on the final day of the event - Sunday August 3 - from 10.00am.

There, Ian will be using his unique painting method to create an image of British racing star Rob Huff's Chevrolet Lacetti World Touring Car, a week after the series visits the UK for its annual visit to Brands Hatch.

"I can't wait to get started on the racing car," said Ian. "With the intricate liveries and body kits, competition cars require an extra level of detail, and that's where you need skill with the remote control cars."

One thing's for certain - Ian's next creation is sure to go with a bang. Or maybe even a pop...