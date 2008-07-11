Brett Howell, #1 iPhone 3G owner in Australia



"I'm pumped!"

Immortal words from the man who queued up from, surprisingly, only about 1pm this afternoon. He got to cut the tape and everything.

UPDATE: It took 25 minutes for Brett to get through the transaction process. Let's hope things speed up as the night wears on, but whatever happens I think some people in this queue will still be here for a few hours more.

In his exit interview, what did Brett say he was going to do right now?

"I'm just going to go home and go to bed."

Words to live by...