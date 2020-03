That's right, it's EXCLUSIVE to Xbox 360. Sony and Nintendo are weeping now. Final Fantasy is a game-changing franchise that can carry a console—especially in Japan, where the 360 has struggled mightily. That's a hell of a "one more thing" to finish off Microsoft's E3 Keynote. UPDATE: Whew, Sony can breathe a little easier. It's not exclusive after all, we got ahead of ourselves—the release will coincide with the PS3 version. Still—awesome.