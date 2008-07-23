Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

Osram Pushes White LEDS to World-Record Brightness, Super Efficiency
Now, if only we could have the same advances in batteries as we're having in lighting, the world would be a better place.
Garmin's New Nuvi 500 GPS Does Driving, Walking, Boating Nav in One Unit
Is This the Next PSP?
Sony HQ Shows Off 3D Fish Footage on 200-inch Mystery Display
Rumour: MacBook touch Coming in October
Now, if only we could have the same advances in batteries as we're having in lighting, the world would be a better place.
Garmin's New Nuvi 500 GPS Does Driving, Walking, Boating Nav in One Unit
Now all I need is a boat.
Is This the Next PSP?
It doesn't look too playable just yet.
Sony HQ Shows Off 3D Fish Footage on 200-inch Mystery Display
200 inches - that's just insane!
Rumour: MacBook touch Coming in October
Just a rumour at the moment, but this could be very exciting...