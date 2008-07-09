Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Bubblewrap Calendar Lets You Pop Your Life Away, One Day at a Time
If you pop them all in one sitting, do you travel forward in time?
Elgato Shrinks EyeTV Digital TV Dongle, Now MacBook Air-Friendly
Another option for TV-hungry Mac users.
Is This the First iPhone 3G Unboxing?
It looks pretty legit - what do you guys think?
The Backpack Bicycle For Ultra-Portable, Potentially Dangerous Transportation
I'd be all over this if it were real...
BlackBerry Thunder Touch Keyboard Aims to Be Best Ever: Like a Giant Button With Haptics
And I aim to write a book bigger than the Bible. Doen't mean it's going to happen though.