Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

PS3 New Firmware In-Game XMB Demonstrated, Coming July 2
I love how the PS3 (and PSP) keep getting better with firmware. It's awesome.
Rock Band 2 Announced, Sets Hardware and Software Precedents
Tesla 4-Door Model S Sedan Will Be US$60,000
Guy Makes a Comic to Try to Justify Acting Like a Jackass at the Apple Store
I love how the PS3 (and PSP) keep getting better with firmware. It's awesome.
Rock Band 2 Announced, Sets Hardware and Software Precedents
Motherf%*kers! They better release this version, plus all the original tracks down here in Australia this year, or else.
Tesla 4-Door Model S Sedan Will Be US$60,000
I wonder if we'll ever see Tesla in Australia?
Guy Makes a Comic to Try to Justify Acting Like a Jackass at the Apple Store
.........