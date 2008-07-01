Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

I love how the PS3 (and PSP) keep getting better with firmware. It's awesome.

Rock Band 2 Announced, Sets Hardware and Software Precedents

Motherf%*kers! They better release this version, plus all the original tracks down here in Australia this year, or else.

Tesla 4-Door Model S Sedan Will Be US$60,000

I wonder if we'll ever see Tesla in Australia?

Guy Makes a Comic to Try to Justify Acting Like a Jackass at the Apple Store

.........

