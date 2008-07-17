Brando's USB Fidget Sports Toy is Designed to Waste Your Time

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In the world of USB gizmos there's the useful, the strange and now the totally and utterly useless. Brando's "Fidget" toys are designed to replace doodling as a time-wasting activity in the office, or something like that anyway. They're mini USB devices in the shape of different sports balls, that come with a desktop mini-game that you control simply by tapping on the ball. The game's bleeping and repetitiveness may either de-stress you, or distress you: but you'll have to find that out for yourself. There's soccer, golf and basketball to choose from, they play with Windows, and will cost just US$14 when on sale at the end of July. [Brando]

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

