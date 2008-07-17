Brando's USB Fidget Sports Toy is Designed to Waste Your Time

In the world of USB gizmos there's the useful, the strange and now the totally and utterly useless. Brando's "Fidget" toys are designed to replace doodling as a time-wasting activity in the office, or something like that anyway. They're mini USB devices in the shape of different sports balls, that come with a desktop mini-game that you control simply by tapping on the ball. The game's bleeping and repetitiveness may either de-stress you, or distress you: but you'll have to find that out for yourself. There's soccer, golf and basketball to choose from, they play with Windows, and will cost just US$14 when on sale at the end of July. [Brando]