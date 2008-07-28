Brando's iPhone Kit Lets You Replace Busted Screens Yourself

Bless Brando for coming up with something that sounds amazingly useful at last: a "replacement LCD Display for your iPhone 3G." That's all the info there is, strangely, but assuming it's a good quality LCD with touchscreen, it'll no doubt be massively handy if your new toy has had an unfortunate screen-snapping incident. There's also the "iPhone Opening Tools Kit" with screwdrivers and prising gizmos which will certainly help you out. The screen costs a cheap-sounding US$85, while the toolset will set you back and extra US$11. [Brando via Reg Hardware]