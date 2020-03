It's been a while since Solid Alliance charmed us with their food-shaped USB drives, but Brando's shot back with edible-looking disks of their own. At our count, there's chicken, hot wings, a slab of pork, a pizza slice, a burger, a watermelon slice, a strawberry, cookies and biscuits—all lifelike enough that your kid would accidentally put it in his mouth. Best of all, these hold 4GB worth of junk and cost only US$28. Has anyone made a bacon USB drive yet?

[Pizza]

[Meat]

[Fruit]

[Cookies]