Brando USB, eSATA HDD Dock Gets One-Touch Backup Button

Previously it was double slots and eSATA, now the cartridge-style HDD dock gets a one-touch backup button. Makes it ideal for backing up your main drive to an old HDD you've got spare, and then bunging the backup in a cupboard until you need it. It's got eSATA and USB 2 connectivity and even comes with an internal SATA to external eSATA conversion bracket for your desktop PC. Takes both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives, but though it plays nicely with PCs and Macs, the one-touch button only works with PCs. Available now for US$53. [Brando]