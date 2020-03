I've been meaning to buy a Super Talent Pico flash drive for a while—they're 8GB, 31mm long (claiming world's smallest) and have a metal loop that looks like it won't break (hopefully) on my keyring. Now Brando is jumping into the ultra-tiny flash game, and surprisingly, the 8GB EKmemory Micro will run you US$55—US$20 more than what the Pico is going for. And the Micro is packing an extra four millimeters to boot. For shame Brando, for shame. [Brando via Pocket Lint]