Bobble Head Vader is So Ashamed of You

This bobble head Darth Vader is designed for your monitor, where he can look down on you in shame. What has disgusted him so? You. Slob. I mean, you were the chosen one! Yes, you! You always knew it, too, but gave up on moving objects with your mind at an early age while settling for a brief stint at community college and a decent office job. Sure, you've got a nice dog and a decent girlfriend, but you could have been wielding lightsabers and sharing awkward sexual tension with your sister. You're so lame. [Monsters in Motion via Nerd Approved]

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

