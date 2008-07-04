Bobble Head Vader is So Ashamed of You

This bobble head Darth Vader is designed for your monitor, where he can look down on you in shame. What has disgusted him so? You. Slob. I mean, you were the chosen one! Yes, you! You always knew it, too, but gave up on moving objects with your mind at an early age while settling for a brief stint at community college and a decent office job. Sure, you've got a nice dog and a decent girlfriend, but you could have been wielding lightsabers and sharing awkward sexual tension with your sister. You're so lame. [Monsters in Motion via Nerd Approved]