Bluetooth Speaker Could Moonlight As Flashlight, Runner's Baton

When the lights go out, be wary of flashlight-shaped Bluetooth 2.0 speakers, because they'll do little to illuminate anything, and you'll just blow your eardrum out when the power comes back on. Still, this baton-sized speaker pairs up nicely with a mobile on the road, and if you aren't travelling it plugs in too. Output is 2W×2ch with a frequency zone of 20Hz - 20kHz. Power is supplied by a Lithium battery, AC adaptor, or even USB. Japan-only for US$76, but for that price I kind of want it to light up and flash in rhythm to the music, or at least help me find candles in the dark. [New Launches]